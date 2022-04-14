OpenLM RevShare Token (OLM) Information

ORA introduces the world’s first initial model offering, tokenizing OpenLM with $OLM on Ethereum. OpenLM is a minimal but performative language modeling (LM) repository, aimed to facilitate research on medium sized LMs. OpenLM is designed to maximize GPU utilization and training speed, and is easy to modify for new language model research and applications. Built upon principles of transparency and collaboration, OpenLM, as a fully open-source AI project, embodies the belief that innovation thrives in truly open ecosystems. OpenLM is the true open OpenAI. By fostering decentralization and accessibility, OpenLM not only democratizes AI but also accelerates advancements in the field. OpenLM represents the trend that knowledge should be built in public, shared freely, and benefiting globally.