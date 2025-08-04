OpenState BGT Price (OSBGT)
OpenState BGT (OSBGT) is currently trading at 1.84 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OSBGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the OSBGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OSBGT price information.
During today, the price change of OpenState BGT to USD was $ +0.057164.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenState BGT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenState BGT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenState BGT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.057164
|+3.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenState BGT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+3.20%
-20.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of OpenState BGT (OSBGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OSBGT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OSBGT to VND
₫48,419.6
|1 OSBGT to AUD
A$2.8336
|1 OSBGT to GBP
￡1.38
|1 OSBGT to EUR
€1.5824
|1 OSBGT to USD
$1.84
|1 OSBGT to MYR
RM7.7832
|1 OSBGT to TRY
₺74.8328
|1 OSBGT to JPY
¥270.48
|1 OSBGT to ARS
ARS$2,486.484
|1 OSBGT to RUB
₽146.3168
|1 OSBGT to INR
₹160.7424
|1 OSBGT to IDR
Rp30,163.9296
|1 OSBGT to KRW
₩2,544.9408
|1 OSBGT to PHP
₱105.6896
|1 OSBGT to EGP
￡E.88.1728
|1 OSBGT to BRL
R$10.212
|1 OSBGT to CAD
C$2.5208
|1 OSBGT to BDT
৳222.1248
|1 OSBGT to NGN
₦2,783.644
|1 OSBGT to UAH
₴75.9368
|1 OSBGT to VES
Bs226.32
|1 OSBGT to CLP
$1,784.8
|1 OSBGT to PKR
Rs515.5496
|1 OSBGT to KZT
₸986.056
|1 OSBGT to THB
฿59.7264
|1 OSBGT to TWD
NT$54.9424
|1 OSBGT to AED
د.إ6.7528
|1 OSBGT to CHF
Fr1.472
|1 OSBGT to HKD
HK$14.4256
|1 OSBGT to MAD
.د.م16.6336
|1 OSBGT to MXN
$34.6656
|1 OSBGT to PLN
zł6.7712
|1 OSBGT to RON
лв8.0592
|1 OSBGT to SEK
kr17.756
|1 OSBGT to BGN
лв3.0912
|1 OSBGT to HUF
Ft632.7208
|1 OSBGT to CZK
Kč39.0264
|1 OSBGT to KWD
د.ك0.55752
|1 OSBGT to ILS
₪6.2744