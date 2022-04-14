OpenVPP (OVPP) Tokenomics
OpenVPP’s tech stack is designed to deliver the first purpose‑built, on‑chain payment layer for the energy utility sector. By combining a stablecoin-based settlement layer with a decentralized integration layer for distributed‑energy resources (DERs), it enables utilities, device vendors, and end‑users to transact in real time, at machine scale, and without relying on fragile centralized gateways. The strategic and timely dispatch of the platform in its entirety forms an open-source virtual power plant (VPP). At its core, OpenVPP’s payments engine integrates wrapped dollar-pegged stablecoins in energy‑aware smart contracts so a single token can just as easily represent one dollar units, one kilowatt‑hour, or one kilogram of avoided CO₂. In tandem, a universal “DNS for DERs” protocol lets meters, EV chargers, home batteries, and grid operators discover one another, authenticate securely, and exchange value peer‑to‑peer.
Understanding the tokenomics of OpenVPP (OVPP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OVPP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OVPP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
