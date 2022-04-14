OpenVPP (OVPP) Information

OpenVPP’s tech stack is designed to deliver the first purpose‑built, on‑chain payment layer for the energy utility sector. By combining a stablecoin-based settlement layer with a decentralized integration layer for distributed‑energy resources (DERs), it enables utilities, device vendors, and end‑users to transact in real time, at machine scale, and without relying on fragile centralized gateways. The strategic and timely dispatch of the platform in its entirety forms an open-source virtual power plant (VPP). At its core, OpenVPP’s payments engine integrates wrapped dollar-pegged stablecoins in energy‑aware smart contracts so a single token can just as easily represent one dollar units, one kilowatt‑hour, or one kilogram of avoided CO₂. In tandem, a universal “DNS for DERs” protocol lets meters, EV chargers, home batteries, and grid operators discover one another, authenticate securely, and exchange value peer‑to‑peer.