OpenxAI Network is the first peer-to-peer permissionless AI protocol. What Bitcoin did for money, OpenxAI does for intelligence. Anyone, anywhere can launch, own, and monetize AI apps, agents, and services fully on-chain. No banks. No corporations. No gatekeepers. Intelligence becomes open, sovereign, unstoppable. GPU compute becomes liquid with tokenized credits (tGPU). Built by core contributors from Fantom, Solana, ICP, Binance, NEAR, and AragonDAO, OpenxAI runs fully on decentralized infrastructure. It cuts GPU costs by up to 80% compared to AWS and Google, while enabling global AI deployment. Think AWS + Hugging Face + Stripe, rebuilt as a trustless Web3 protocol, open to everyone.

OpenxAI (OPENX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

OpenxAI (OPENX) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OpenxAI (OPENX) How much is OpenxAI (OPENX) worth today? The live OPENX price in USD is 0.923696 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OPENX to USD price? $ 0.923696 . Check out The current price of OPENX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of OpenxAI? The market cap for OPENX is $ 92.37M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OPENX? The circulating supply of OPENX is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OPENX? OPENX achieved an ATH price of 0.924652 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OPENX? OPENX saw an ATL price of 0.276726 USD . What is the trading volume of OPENX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OPENX is -- USD . Will OPENX go higher this year? OPENX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OPENX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

