OpenXSwap Price (OPENX)
The live price of OpenXSwap (OPENX) today is 0.02480415 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OPENX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenXSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.25K USD
- OpenXSwap price change within the day is -6.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OPENX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPENX price information.
During today, the price change of OpenXSwap to USD was $ -0.00158982580932069.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenXSwap to USD was $ +0.0064978836.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenXSwap to USD was $ +0.0013106364.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenXSwap to USD was $ -0.00819290416862643.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00158982580932069
|-6.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064978836
|+26.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0013106364
|+5.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00819290416862643
|-24.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenXSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
-6.02%
+3.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Open X Project provides users and projects with accessible DeFi apps, including an NFT marketplace, vaults, aggregator and other useful tooling and apps, tailored to the ever-evolving needs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OPENX to VND
₫636.00321015
|1 OPENX to AUD
A$0.0379503495
|1 OPENX to GBP
￡0.0181070295
|1 OPENX to EUR
€0.0215796105
|1 OPENX to USD
$0.02480415
|1 OPENX to MYR
RM0.1049215545
|1 OPENX to TRY
₺0.964385352
|1 OPENX to JPY
¥3.5358315825
|1 OPENX to RUB
₽1.9711858005
|1 OPENX to INR
₹2.1100890405
|1 OPENX to IDR
Rp400.0668794745
|1 OPENX to KRW
₩33.885445398
|1 OPENX to PHP
₱1.372661661
|1 OPENX to EGP
￡E.1.237231002
|1 OPENX to BRL
R$0.139895406
|1 OPENX to CAD
C$0.0339816855
|1 OPENX to BDT
৳3.022137636
|1 OPENX to NGN
₦39.434133753
|1 OPENX to UAH
₴1.029868308
|1 OPENX to VES
Bs2.3315901
|1 OPENX to PKR
Rs6.992785968
|1 OPENX to KZT
₸12.687322725
|1 OPENX to THB
฿0.8058868335
|1 OPENX to TWD
NT$0.7433803755
|1 OPENX to AED
د.إ0.0910312305
|1 OPENX to CHF
Fr0.020339403
|1 OPENX to HKD
HK$0.1942164945
|1 OPENX to MAD
.د.م0.2279501385
|1 OPENX to MXN
$0.477231846