Optical Bitcoin (OBTC) Information oBTC is a coin released by PoWx (PoWx.org) in March 2021. It has a robust community of miners and is focused on a new low energy mining algorithm called Optical Proof of Work (oPoW). oPoW is designed to be compatible with energy efficient optical processors. Official Website: https://www.opticalbitcoin.org/ Buy OBTC Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 5.77M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.04K
All-Time High: $ 0.591828
All-Time Low: $ 0.00104356
Current Price: $ 0.00208638

Optical Bitcoin (OBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Optical Bitcoin (OBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBTC's tokenomics, explore OBTC token's live price!

