Optim OADA (OADA) Information OADA is an innovative ADA derivative system on Cardano that provides users with superior yield opportunities, enhanced governance, and DeFi composability. ADA deposited into the system to mint OADA is deployed productively into strategies via Algorithmic Market Operations [AMOs] to generate yield for users. The OADA system is the first yield aggregation dApp on Cardano. OADA makes use of composability to integrate with other DeFi projects on Cardano to deploy ADA in capital efficient ways to generate revenue for users staking on the app. Official Website: https://www.optim.finance/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/OptimFinance/public-documents/blob/main/The_OADA_System.pdf Buy OADA Now!

Optim OADA (OADA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Optim OADA (OADA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 4.02M $ 4.02M $ 4.02M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.29M $ 3.29M $ 3.29M All-Time High: $ 1.32 $ 1.32 $ 1.32 All-Time Low: $ 0.185151 $ 0.185151 $ 0.185151 Current Price: $ 0.816885 $ 0.816885 $ 0.816885 Learn more about Optim OADA (OADA) price

Optim OADA (OADA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Optim OADA (OADA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OADA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OADA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OADA's tokenomics, explore OADA token's live price!

