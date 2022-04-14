OPULENCE (OPULENCE) Tokenomics
OpulenceX stands as multifaceted platforms offering an extensive array of cutting-edge products and services that redefine the landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi). From the NFT Marketplace and the OpulSwap AMM Powered by XRP Ledger, to the RWA Boutique, OpulenceX is pioneering innovative blockchain solutions across chains.
Understanding the tokenomics of OPULENCE (OPULENCE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPULENCE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPULENCE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
