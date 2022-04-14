OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into OrangeDX (O4DX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
OrangeDX (O4DX) Information

OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Our comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for our users.

At the forefront of innovation, OrangeDX features a revolutionary native DEX aggregator tailored specifically for BRC-20 tokens, enhancing liquidity and optimizing trading efficiency. Additionally, our platform offers an Initial Liquidity Offering mechanism, facilitating seamless token launches and supporting BRC-20 liquidity bootstrap initiatives.

With a commitment to excellence and user-centric solutions, OrangeDX redefines the landscape of decentralized finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for traders, investors, and token issuers alike.

Official Website:
https://orangedx.com/
Whitepaper:
https://orangedx.gitbook.io/orangedx

OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for OrangeDX (O4DX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 212.90K
$ 212.90K$ 212.90K
All-Time High:
$ 0.219145
$ 0.219145$ 0.219145
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00152105
$ 0.00152105$ 0.00152105
Current Price:
$ 0.00212895
$ 0.00212895$ 0.00212895

OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of OrangeDX (O4DX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of O4DX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many O4DX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand O4DX's tokenomics, explore O4DX token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.