Orbit Chain (ORC) Tokenomics
Orbit Chain (ORC) Information
Orbit Chain is an Inter-Chain Protocol, such that all ecosystem participants build together. Your choices, contribution, and interests can affect in the success and failure of the Orbit Chain. So, your ‘vote’ and ‘participation’ are more important than ever. The first vote for the ORC holders will start by choosing the Genesis Validators. The nodes that will be selected as the 7 Genesis Validator will be responsible for producing blocks, verifying transactions, and more tasks related to operating the blockchain.
Orbit Chain (ORC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orbit Chain (ORC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Orbit Chain (ORC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Orbit Chain (ORC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ORC's tokenomics, explore ORC token's live price!
ORC Price Prediction
Want to know where ORC might be heading? Our ORC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.