ORBITX (RTX) Information OrbitX is a decentralized platform offering a truly permissionless environment where users maintain ownership over their data, content, and financial assets. It aims to bridge the gap between Web2 users and the decentralized world of Web3, utilizing intuitive decentralized applications (DApps), user-friendly onboarding processes, and seamless integration of current social experiences with blockchain technology. By doing so, OrbitX brings the advantages of Web3 to everyday users while ensuring they can retain control over their digital lives. Official Website: https://orbitxfinance.com Whitepaper: https://orbitxfinance.com/images/whitepaper.pdf Buy RTX Now!

ORBITX (RTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ORBITX (RTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 601.52M All-Time High: $ 2.88 All-Time Low: $ 2.62 Current Price: $ 2.86

ORBITX (RTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ORBITX (RTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RTX's tokenomics, explore RTX token's live price!

