What is the project about? Orbler is an innovative Web3 application platform designed to bolster the activities and interactions of Web3 projects on social media. By introducing a unique "Mission" format, we enable captivating digital adventures that drive community engagement and strengthen the online presence of a Web3 project.
What makes your project unique? Orbler stands apart in its approach to community engagement. Unlike typical platforms, we intertwine entertainment and task accomplishment through our "Mission to Earn" concept. This not only provides rewards but also offers curated tasks that enhance connectivity among peers and fosters an enriched Web3 experience.
History of your project. Orbler began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game project, dabbling with NFTs and aiming to create a bridge between gaming and the blockchain world. Recognizing the expansive potential of Web3, Orbler pivoted, leveraging its core strengths to cater to Web3 projects, enhancing their social media footprint and community engagement.
What’s next for your project? The future looks bright and expansive for Orbler. We are on the brink of unveiling a refreshed website, a brand-new logo, and, most importantly, our application platform. All these are deeply rooted in our mantra, 'From Community, For Community'. Our goal is to further the reach and potential of Web3 projects and communities, giving them the tools and platform they need to thrive.
What can your token be used for? While the precise utilities of the Orbler token will be detailed in our forthcoming whitepaper, anticipate its pivotal role in powering the "Mission to Earn" concept. It will act as a reward for users engaging with missions and possibly play a role in staking, and other functionalities that drive the Orbler ecosystem forward.
Understanding the tokenomics of Orbler (ORBR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORBR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORBR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.