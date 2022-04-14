OrdiGen (ODGN) Tokenomics
OrdiGen (ODGN) Information
The digital asset landscape is constantly evolving, with Bitcoin, the bedrock of cryptocurrency, pioneering the way. Yet, its ecosystem hasn't always fully embraced the growing trend of tokenization. Enter BRC-20, a revolutionary protocol enabling the creation of fungible tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain. This opens doors to exciting possibilities like DeFi applications, asset-backed tokens, and novel financial instruments. But unlocking the true potential of BRC-20 presents a significant challenge: fragmented liquidity and a complex user experience. Ordigen emerges as a beacon of light in this fragmented landscape. We are not simply another DEX; we are a revolutionary cross-chain aggregator, designed to tear down the walls between ETH and EVM tokens and the burgeoning BRC-20 ecosystem. Imagine a portal where you can invest in BRC-20 tokens with ease, simplicity, and optimal price execution, all without the need to bridge assets yourself or navigate the intricacies of multiple DEXs.
OrdiGen (ODGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OrdiGen (ODGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OrdiGen (ODGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OrdiGen (ODGN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ODGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ODGN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ODGN's tokenomics, explore ODGN token's live price!
ODGN Price Prediction
Want to know where ODGN might be heading? Our ODGN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.