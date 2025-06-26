What is ordinex (ORD)

ordinex aims to be an all-in-one platform for trading Bitcoin NFTs, also known as Ordinals. ordinex will be built to provide a secure, trustless, and transparent environment for the trading of Bitcoin Ordinals with an easy-to-use interface. Using a secure and automated escrow system, ordinex allows anyone to take part in the Bitcoin NFT mania without the risks involved with OTC trades and human-managed escrows. Currently, anyone willing to interact with Bitcoin NFTs has to deal with a steep learning curve along with risks such as trusting OTC trades or escrows. We plan to streamline the Bitcoin NFT experience by providing a safe and easy way to own, trade, and even mint NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

ordinex (ORD) Resource Official Website

ordinex (ORD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ordinex (ORD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORD token's extensive tokenomics now!