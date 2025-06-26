ordinex Price (ORD)
The live price of ordinex (ORD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ORD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ordinex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 279.40 USD
- ordinex price change within the day is -0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ordinex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ordinex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ordinex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ordinex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ordinex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-0.74%
-9.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ordinex aims to be an all-in-one platform for trading Bitcoin NFTs, also known as Ordinals. ordinex will be built to provide a secure, trustless, and transparent environment for the trading of Bitcoin Ordinals with an easy-to-use interface. Using a secure and automated escrow system, ordinex allows anyone to take part in the Bitcoin NFT mania without the risks involved with OTC trades and human-managed escrows. Currently, anyone willing to interact with Bitcoin NFTs has to deal with a steep learning curve along with risks such as trusting OTC trades or escrows. We plan to streamline the Bitcoin NFT experience by providing a safe and easy way to own, trade, and even mint NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Understanding the tokenomics of ordinex (ORD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORD token's extensive tokenomics now!
