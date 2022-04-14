Orenium Protocol (ORE) Tokenomics
Orenium Protocol (ORE) Information
Orenium Protocol - Redefines the standards of performance security, and sustainability in the digital landscape.
The Orenium Ecosystem is a dynamic and interconnected landscape that brings together decentralized finance, web3 interactions, NFT trading, secure wallet solutions, and blockchain education.
Orenium is Future • Speed and Efficiency Orenium underlying blockchain unmatched speed, with a transactional throughput of 5,000 transactions per second, ensures that ORC20 transactions are not only swift but also cost-effective.
• Neutral and Sustainable By choosing Orenium, you contribute to a greener and more sustainable digital assets industry.
• Security-First Mindset ORC20 standard within Orenium inherits the security-first approach of the blockchain.
Orenium Pioneering the Blockchain Evolution with Unmatched Speed, Ironclad Security, and a Commitment to a Sustainable Digital.
Orenium Protocol (ORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orenium Protocol (ORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Orenium Protocol (ORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Orenium Protocol (ORE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ORE's tokenomics, explore ORE token's live price!
ORE Price Prediction
Want to know where ORE might be heading? Our ORE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.