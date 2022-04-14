Discover key insights into Orenium Protocol (ORE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Orenium Protocol (ORE) Information

Orenium Protocol - Redefines the standards of performance security, and sustainability in the digital landscape.

The Orenium Ecosystem is a dynamic and interconnected landscape that brings together decentralized finance, web3 interactions, NFT trading, secure wallet solutions, and blockchain education.

Orenium is Future • Speed and Efficiency Orenium underlying blockchain unmatched speed, with a transactional throughput of 5,000 transactions per second, ensures that ORC20 transactions are not only swift but also cost-effective.

• Neutral and Sustainable By choosing Orenium, you contribute to a greener and more sustainable digital assets industry.

• Security-First Mindset ORC20 standard within Orenium inherits the security-first approach of the blockchain.

Orenium Pioneering the Blockchain Evolution with Unmatched Speed, Ironclad Security, and a Commitment to a Sustainable Digital.