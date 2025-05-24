Overnight Finance Price (OVN)
The live price of Overnight Finance (OVN) today is 0.493317 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OVN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Overnight Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 613.68 USD
- Overnight Finance price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Overnight Finance to USD was $ -0.0008123555191292.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Overnight Finance to USD was $ -0.0872232801.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Overnight Finance to USD was $ -0.2449587269.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Overnight Finance to USD was $ -1.0965171408461176.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0008123555191292
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0872232801
|-17.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2449587269
|-49.65%
|90 Days
|$ -1.0965171408461176
|-68.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Overnight Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.75%
-0.16%
-4.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At the core of Overnight is the concept of stablecoin-based DeFi. The platform introduces stablecoins like USD+, DAI+, and USDT+ that are designed to maintain a stable value relative to their underlying assets. These stablecoins serve as foundational building blocks for users to access various opportunities within the DeFi landscape. Overnight.fi is a protocol focusing on asset management, with a specialization in neutral-risk strategies. At the heart of its product line is USD+, which is a yield-driven stablecoin, fully backed by collateral. This collateral for USD+ is rooted in DeFi strategies that generate returns. These strategies encompass lending to platforms like Aave, and include both stablecoin-to-stablecoin and neutral-risk strategies. The goal of issuing OVN is twofold: Promote and popularize USD+, which is achieved with using OVN for bribes; Establish a robust & decentralized risk monitoring and management processes at the protocol level. OVN token will provide standard voting rights which will be key to realizing the vision of decentralized risk-management. OVN token should help align community incentives with this goal: to reward for supporting conservative risk decisions, and for vetoing aggressive ones.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OVN to VND
₫12,649.141197
|1 OVN to AUD
A$0.75477501
|1 OVN to GBP
￡0.36012141
|1 OVN to EUR
€0.42918579
|1 OVN to USD
$0.493317
|1 OVN to MYR
RM2.08673091
|1 OVN to TRY
₺19.24922934
|1 OVN to JPY
¥70.31247201
|1 OVN to RUB
₽39.21376833
|1 OVN to INR
₹41.99114304
|1 OVN to IDR
Rp7,956.72469251
|1 OVN to KRW
₩673.93022004
|1 OVN to PHP
₱27.28536327
|1 OVN to EGP
￡E.24.6165183
|1 OVN to BRL
R$2.79217422
|1 OVN to CAD
C$0.67584429
|1 OVN to BDT
৳60.10574328
|1 OVN to NGN
₦784.28523294
|1 OVN to UAH
₴20.48252184
|1 OVN to VES
Bs46.371798
|1 OVN to PKR
Rs139.07592864
|1 OVN to KZT
₸252.3316455
|1 OVN to THB
฿16.01800299
|1 OVN to TWD
NT$14.79951
|1 OVN to AED
د.إ1.81047339
|1 OVN to CHF
Fr0.40451994
|1 OVN to HKD
HK$3.86267211
|1 OVN to MAD
.د.م4.53358323
|1 OVN to MXN
$9.50128542