What is Paidwork Worken (WORK)

Tokenomics is based on the Paidwork platform, which is used by over 15 millions of freelancers from around the world. Every day, users withdraw the funds they earn from completing tasks from their Paidwork account. Users can earn money in WORK Token and get paid in seconds thanks to Blockchain technology. Transaction fees are competitively lower compared to other withdrawal methods available on Paidwork.People who have earned funds in the Paidwork application can be exchanged for Worken. External investors having access to only part of the Tokens that are available for purchase.An additional factor is rising inflation and the impact on currencies in countries around the world. Worken has a limited number of Tokens which is 100 million. They are removed from circulation through burning, which takes place with each user's withdrawal on Paidwork.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Paidwork Worken (WORK) Resource Official Website

Paidwork Worken (WORK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Paidwork Worken (WORK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WORK token's extensive tokenomics now!