Tokenomics is based on the Paidwork platform, which is used by over 15 millions of freelancers from around the world. Every day, users withdraw the funds they earn from completing tasks from their Paidwork account. Users can earn money in WORK Token and get paid in seconds thanks to Blockchain technology. Transaction fees are competitively lower compared to other withdrawal methods available on Paidwork.People who have earned funds in the Paidwork application can be exchanged for Worken. External investors having access to only part of the Tokens that are available for purchase.An additional factor is rising inflation and the impact on currencies in countries around the world. Worken has a limited number of Tokens which is 100 million. They are removed from circulation through burning, which takes place with each user's withdrawal on Paidwork.
Understanding the tokenomics of Paidwork Worken (WORK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WORK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WORK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
