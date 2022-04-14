Paidwork Worken (WORK) Information

Tokenomics is based on the Paidwork platform, which is used by over 15 millions of freelancers from around the world. Every day, users withdraw the funds they earn from completing tasks from their Paidwork account. Users can earn money in WORK Token and get paid in seconds thanks to Blockchain technology. Transaction fees are competitively lower compared to other withdrawal methods available on Paidwork.People who have earned funds in the Paidwork application can be exchanged for Worken. External investors having access to only part of the Tokens that are available for purchase.An additional factor is rising inflation and the impact on currencies in countries around the world. Worken has a limited number of Tokens which is 100 million. They are removed from circulation through burning, which takes place with each user's withdrawal on Paidwork.