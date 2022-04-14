Palapa (PLPA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Palapa (PLPA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Palapa (PLPA) Information PLPA is the platform token of the Bittime platform and serves as essential functional module of Bittime, empowering the entire Bittime ecosystem. It serves multiple key functions including paying for trading fees with discounts, acting as a settlement token for staking, unlocking VIP levels, earning staking rewards, governance function, and enjoying free withdrawal and deposit quotas. PLPA enables both financial benefits and deeper user engagement across Bittime’s services. Official Website: https://www.palapatoken.id/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12gcQrSDUwzXdSJYRbF_p0N3f4zhv6JrA?usp=sharing Buy PLPA Now!

Palapa (PLPA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Palapa (PLPA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 575.88M $ 575.88M $ 575.88M All-Time High: $ 0.00605823 $ 0.00605823 $ 0.00605823 All-Time Low: $ 0.00557128 $ 0.00557128 $ 0.00557128 Current Price: $ 0.00575881 $ 0.00575881 $ 0.00575881 Learn more about Palapa (PLPA) price

Palapa (PLPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Palapa (PLPA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLPA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLPA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLPA's tokenomics, explore PLPA token's live price!

PLPA Price Prediction Want to know where PLPA might be heading? Our PLPA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PLPA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!