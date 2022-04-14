PANDA LING (LING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PANDA LING (LING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PANDA LING (LING) Information PANDA LING FUN 🐼 Launch your token with LING-Launch and enjoy many features!! CA: DaUq6WNeLkwjdnWFk3xC6NVXpTXfLotVnUCd4qL9Ling Snag PandaFun Grab coins in 3 panda-tastic steps! 🐼 Connect your Solana wallet. Select tokens to swap. Confirm and snag your PandaFun coins! Launch & Earn Launch your token with LING-Launch: Devs earn 30% of fees, with 70% supporting liquidity pools! $LING Tokenomics Tokens launched via LING-Launch end with 'LING', with fees used to buy and burn $LING continuously! Weekly Rewards Stake $LING for a chance to win exciting weekly prizes in our vibrant community Official Website: https://pandaling.fun/

PANDA LING (LING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PANDA LING (LING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 387.09M $ 387.09M $ 387.09M All-Time High: $ 0.889002 $ 0.889002 $ 0.889002 All-Time Low: $ 0.166573 $ 0.166573 $ 0.166573 Current Price: $ 0.387266 $ 0.387266 $ 0.387266 Learn more about PANDA LING (LING) price

PANDA LING (LING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PANDA LING (LING) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LING's tokenomics, explore LING token's live price!

