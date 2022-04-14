Pando (PANDO) Information

The Pando Coin was engineered to provide a revolutionary new way of Rewards culture to the browsing environment. The world as we know it is constantly changing. Based on the current changes taking place in the fast shifting global consumer and business technology, we know that web culture is also changing. Blockchain technology is affecting the way we experience the internet. PANDO coin is engineered to allow its users to experience maximum financial benefits with transparency and the privacy protection level they deserve. We hope that our products such as the browser and messenger will support positive change in the world.