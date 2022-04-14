panKUKU (KUKU) Tokenomics
panKUKU (KUKU) Information
panKUKU (KUKU) is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that aims to offer a One-Stop DeFi platform for its users. KUKU is a Hyper Deflationary Rewards Token running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) BEP-20. It's most unique feature is the token's utility as a payment method on their own e-commerce platform.
KUKU is the native token that is used for:
- Staking * Minting NFT's * Playing the Lottery * Payments on KUKU SHOP
Future Products planned for 2022: KUKU Wallet, KUKU Play, Predictions and a Launchpad panKUKU was founded in November 2021 by Nigel Hupsel from Paramaribo, Suriname. He is also the CEO of panKUKU LLC based in Wyoming USA. The main team is located in Paramaribo, Suriname and there are several sub teams located in USA, India and The Netherlands.
Inspired by the renowned Pancakeswap (CAKE), the team set out to create a DEX on BSC which aims to provide various products to enable constant user attraction. Furthermore they developed a E-Commerce platform with a unique utility to pay with the KUKU token for a wide-range of goods from Online Stores like Amazon and Walmart; offered as a "Drop Shipping Service". Having the experience and know-how in the Blockchain and E-Commerce world, the team created a unique opportunity to bridge logistics, payments and security between these two worlds.
Other unique features of the KUKU token are:
- No minting of new tokens (capped forever)
- A Burn System (automated & manual)
- Anti-Whale Function
- Automated Rewards to holders
Swap, Stake & Shop!
Understanding the tokenomics of panKUKU (KUKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KUKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KUKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.