Introducing PANTIES: a conceptual art project and memecoin spearheaded by a collective of approximately 69 veteran Pepe and meme artists.
In the tumultuous landscape of social media, we've observed a profound transformation in recent times. Once a sanctuary for indulging in the finest memes known to modern humanity, platforms now buzz with discussions of memecoin trading, financial sagas of victory and defeat. While we embrace the chaotic evolution of the digital economy, we can't help but mourn the loss of our beloved meme culture.
In response to this paradigm shift, we've embarked on a bold endeavor: the deployment of PANTIES. This innovative project allows us to not only engage with the memecoin economy but also reconnect with our creative roots by inundating our timelines with original, captivating memes.
PANTIES represents more than just a memecoin: it's a testament to our resilience as artists navigating the ever-changing landscape of online culture. Join us as we embark on this exhilarating journey, embracing the chaos and weaving our artistry into the fabric of the digital age.
PANTIES (PANTIES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PANTIES (PANTIES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PANTIES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PANTIES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.