Parabol USD Price (PARAUSD)
The live price of Parabol USD (PARAUSD) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 255.31K USD. PARAUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Parabol USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Parabol USD price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 255.04K USD
During today, the price change of Parabol USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Parabol USD to USD was $ -0.0001179178.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Parabol USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Parabol USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001179178
|-0.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Parabol USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
+0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
paraUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin built on the Parabol Protocol, offering a revolutionary approach to yield generation in the stablecoin ecosystem. The protocol enables savers to access risk-free yields as a baseline through its innovative Reserve Stability Pool (RSP). Users can lend their paraUSD for specific time periods (like 28-day notes), earning both fixed income based on T-Bill rates and additional floating income derived from overnight repo market performance. Treasury departments can optimize cash management while maintaining security, and developers can easily embed these institutional-grade yields into their applications through Parabol's comprehensive APIs and SDKs. All positions are represented as NFTs that can be transferred across markets.
