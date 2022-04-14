Paragen (RGEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paragen (RGEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paragen (RGEN) Information Paragen is a chain-agnostic game and metaverse curator, Incubator and launchpad connecting the greater mass with Advanced projects built on the binance smart chain network. Paragen creates a platform that allows gamers, traders, and investors to access the metaverse and game projects launched in the blockchain market. The utility of digital assets and the value of scarcity are the common elements between gaming and crypto. Paragen is pioneering a framework for crypto games to advance their project delivery via a revolutionary Launchpad. Paragen follows an 8 tier guaranteed allocation system with low entry barriers to ensure all users are able to participate. Official Website: https://paragen.io Buy RGEN Now!

Paragen (RGEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paragen (RGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.94K $ 20.94K $ 20.94K Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 101.25M $ 101.25M $ 101.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.35K $ 41.35K $ 41.35K All-Time High: $ 0.391277 $ 0.391277 $ 0.391277 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020676 $ 0.00020676 $ 0.00020676 Learn more about Paragen (RGEN) price

Paragen (RGEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paragen (RGEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RGEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RGEN's tokenomics, explore RGEN token's live price!

