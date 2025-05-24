Paribu Net Price (PRB)
The live price of Paribu Net (PRB) today is 0.345419 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paribu Net Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.50K USD
- Paribu Net price change within the day is -0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Paribu Net to USD was $ -0.0019812103547142.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paribu Net to USD was $ +0.0113809688.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paribu Net to USD was $ -0.0033469028.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paribu Net to USD was $ +0.0378229055177241.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019812103547142
|-0.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0113809688
|+3.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0033469028
|-0.96%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0378229055177241
|+12.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Paribu Net: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.57%
+2.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Paribu Net is a fast, secure, robust and scalable blockchain. On average, a block is generated in Paribu Net every five seconds. Maximum block size is 90 million GAS and the current structure supports a maximum of 857 transactions per second. Paribu Net developed its consensus mechanism by combining Delegate Proof of Stake (dPoS) and Proof of Authority (PoA) algorithms, called Bouleuterion Consensus. PRB is a native token of Paribu Net. It can be used to pay transaction fees and it will be used in staking, governance and validator application. The holders of PRB will be able to stake on Paribu Net in 2022. Paribu Net focused on GameFi, NFTs, DeFi and d'Apps. Paribu Net is being supported by Paribu. Paribu is the leading exchange of Turkey thanks to 5,5 million users in Turkey.
|1 PRB to VND
₫8,856.888579
|1 PRB to AUD
A$0.52849107
|1 PRB to GBP
￡0.25215587
|1 PRB to EUR
€0.30396872
|1 PRB to USD
$0.345419
|1 PRB to MYR
RM1.46112237
|1 PRB to TRY
₺13.47824938
|1 PRB to JPY
¥49.23257007
|1 PRB to RUB
₽27.45735631
|1 PRB to INR
₹29.41933623
|1 PRB to IDR
Rp5,662.60565136
|1 PRB to KRW
₩471.88380428
|1 PRB to PHP
₱19.11548746
|1 PRB to EGP
￡E.17.2364081
|1 PRB to BRL
R$1.95507154
|1 PRB to CAD
C$0.47322403
|1 PRB to BDT
৳42.08585096
|1 PRB to NGN
₦549.15403458
|1 PRB to UAH
₴14.34179688
|1 PRB to VES
Bs32.469386
|1 PRB to PKR
Rs97.38052448
|1 PRB to KZT
₸176.6818185
|1 PRB to THB
฿11.21920912
|1 PRB to TWD
NT$10.36602419
|1 PRB to AED
د.إ1.26768773
|1 PRB to CHF
Fr0.28324358
|1 PRB to HKD
HK$2.70463077
|1 PRB to MAD
.د.م3.17440061
|1 PRB to MXN
$6.65276994