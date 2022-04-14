Paribu Net (PRB) Tokenomics
Paribu Net (PRB) Information
Paribu Net is a fast, secure, robust and scalable blockchain. On average, a block is generated in Paribu Net every five seconds. Maximum block size is 90 million GAS and the current structure supports a maximum of 857 transactions per second.
Paribu Net developed its consensus mechanism by combining Delegate Proof of Stake (dPoS) and Proof of Authority (PoA) algorithms, called Bouleuterion Consensus.
PRB is a native token of Paribu Net. It can be used to pay transaction fees and it will be used in staking, governance and validator application. The holders of PRB will be able to stake on Paribu Net in 2022.
Paribu Net focused on GameFi, NFTs, DeFi and d'Apps.
Paribu Net is being supported by Paribu. Paribu is the leading exchange of Turkey thanks to 5,5 million users in Turkey.
Paribu Net (PRB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paribu Net (PRB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Paribu Net (PRB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Paribu Net (PRB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PRB's tokenomics, explore PRB token's live price!
PRB Price Prediction
Want to know where PRB might be heading? Our PRB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.