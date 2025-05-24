Pax Unitas Price (PAXU)
The live price of Pax Unitas (PAXU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PAXU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pax Unitas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.19K USD
- Pax Unitas price change within the day is -21.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Pax Unitas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pax Unitas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pax Unitas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pax Unitas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pax Unitas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-21.01%
-22.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Pax Unitas stands at the forefront of innovation, ready to reshape the cryptocurrency marketing landscape and confront industry challenges head-on. Our mission is clear: to nurture a community built on trust, combat sybil attacks, and deliver groundbreaking solutions for both users and project owners. Our platform boasts key features including collateralized airdrops, decentralized whitelisting, an AI-powered Gem finder, dynamic rate staking, and NFT equity sharing. We tackle industry pain points such as airdrop manipulation, sybil attacks, and the inefficiencies in project evaluation with unwavering determination. Pax Unitas provides an all-encompassing solution framework that places a premium on security, authentic community engagement, and innovative marketing strategies. Furthermore, our project is a staunch advocate for peace, unity, and positive global change. Introducing Paxu-share NFTs, versatile digital assets with a multitude of use cases including profit sharing, buyback and reflection mechanisms, ownership and governance rights, exclusive access, community rewards, and the enhancement of token value. These NFTs empower users as co-owners of Pax Unitas, granting them a voice in decision-making and rewarding their engagement and support with tangible benefits. What makes your project unique? Pax Unitas distinguishes itself in the cryptocurrency landscape through several unique features and principles: Community Trust: Pax Unitas prioritizes the development of a trusted and engaged community. By actively combating sybil attacks and fostering a positive and informative environment, the project ensures that its community members are well-informed and genuinely involved. Innovative Solutions: The project offers a range of innovative solutions, including collateralized airdrops, decentralized whitelisting, an AI-Gem finder, dynamic rate staking, and NFT equity sharing. These features address common industry challenges and provide users with novel ways to engage with the platform. Comprehensive Framework: Pax Unitas takes on issues such as airdrop manipulation, sybil attacks, and inefficient project evaluation through a comprehensive framework. This framework emphasizes security, genuine community participation, and creative marketing strategies to create a well-rounded ecosystem. Advocacy for Global Change: Beyond its cryptocurrency initiatives, Pax Unitas advocates for peace, unity, and positive global change. Allocating a portion of its revenue to protest against war in Ukraine demonstrates the project's commitment to broader social issues. Paxu-share NFTs: Pax Unitas introduces Paxu-share NFTs with versatile use cases, including profit sharing, buyback and reflection mechanisms, ownership and governance rights, exclusive access, community rewards, and enhanced token value. These NFTs empower users as co-owners of Pax Unitas, allowing them to have a say in decision-making and benefit directly from their engagement. Transparency and Security: The project places a strong emphasis on security and transparency, ensuring that users can trust the platform and its operations. History of your project. The Birth of Pax Unitas: Pax Unitas was born from a noble quest for peace and unity, with a specific focus on campaigning against war in Ukraine and Russia. The project's initial mission was rooted in advocating for global harmony. Evolution into a Utility Project: Over time, Pax Unitas evolved into a utility-driven project, driven by the recognition of several issues plaguing the crypto marketing landscape. Airdrop marketing campaigns, in particular, were marred by numerous irregularities such as sybil attacks, scam tokens, and manipulations of whitelists. Additionally, it was evident that many individuals in the crypto space struggled to discern promising projects from the rest. AI-Gem Finder Integration: To address these challenges, Pax Unitas introduced an AI-Gem Finder to its utilities. This innovative tool empowers community members to conduct thorough analyses and research on projects, helping them make informed decisions in the cryptocurrency market. The DR-Staking System: Another unique offering from Pax Unitas is the DR-Staking System. This system stands out by dynamically adjusting staking rates based on user participation, providing a fair and flexible staking experience. PAXU-SHARE NFTs for DAO Participation: Recognizing the importance of fostering community participation in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), Pax Unitas introduced PAXU-SHARE NFTs. These NFTs serve as a means of granting equity and shared access to the project's community members, allowing them to actively participate in decision-making processes and become true stakeholders in the Pax Unitas ecosystem. What’s next for your project? The next step in our journey is to actualize all the utilities outlined in our whitepaper. Presently, we are dedicated to the development of our Decentralized Airdrop and Trending System. This system holds the potential to not only grant projects we endorse unparalleled visibility but also elevate them to trending status on platforms like Twitter. We're planning to leverage this powerful tool to launch a compelling campaign against war on social media. The idea is to make our campaign hashtags trend across all social media platforms on a weekly basis. This strategic move will serve as a catalyst for raising awareness about the ongoing conflicts and, hopefully, galvanizing positive intentions towards achieving lasting peace. This endeavor aligns perfectly with our mission to promote unity, foster peace, and create a better world. We're excited about the positive impact we can make through these initiatives. What can your token be used for? The Pax Unitas token is at the heart of our ecosystem, serving as a versatile utility both presently and in the future. Currently, Pax Unitas tokens have several key applications within our platform: Staking: Pax Unitas tokens can be used for staking on our platform, allowing users to earn rewards for participating and supporting our ecosystem. Marketing Fees: Pax Unitas tokens are utilized to pay marketing fees, enabling projects to promote themselves within our community and beyond. Participation in Voting: Token holders can use Pax Unitas tokens to participate in voting on important decisions and initiatives within our ecosystem, fostering a sense of community governance. Furthermore, Pax Unitas tokens are integral to sharing in the revenues generated from our utilities and various other functions on our platform. This underscores the token's significance as a means of participation, engagement, and value-sharing within our growing ecosystem. As we continue to develop new utilities and expand our offerings, Pax Unitas tokens will remain at the core of our ecosystem, facilitating a wide range of functions and opportunities for our community members.
