PAYNET Price (PAYN)
The live price of PAYNET (PAYN) today is 0.859919 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PAYN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PAYNET Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.16M USD
- PAYNET price change within the day is +2.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PAYN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAYN price information.
During today, the price change of PAYNET to USD was $ +0.02362328.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PAYNET to USD was $ +0.2822085613.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PAYNET to USD was $ +0.5667886933.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PAYNET to USD was $ +0.36170276170344874.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02362328
|+2.82%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2822085613
|+32.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5667886933
|+65.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.36170276170344874
|+72.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of PAYNET: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+2.82%
+17.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Paynetcoin (PAYN) is based on connecting two popular words "Pay + Net" in the role of PAYING (PAY) and internet platform (NET) following the trend based on Blockchain technology platform which is gradually gaining popularity on a large scale. global and has a P symbol on its logo. The open source digital currency was created by Eric Nguyen a technology executive in the US, he has been involved in and running the project on social networking technology, payment services and blockchain technology since 2015. The creators of PAYN have predicted it to be a favorite cryptocurrency of travel enthusiasts and is seen as a leap forward for payment services in the travel and tourism industry. , accumulate points, rewards in the future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PAYN to VND
₫22,049.183079
|1 PAYN to AUD
A$1.31567607
|1 PAYN to GBP
￡0.62774087
|1 PAYN to EUR
€0.74812953
|1 PAYN to USD
$0.859919
|1 PAYN to MYR
RM3.63745737
|1 PAYN to TRY
₺33.55403938
|1 PAYN to JPY
¥122.58145345
|1 PAYN to RUB
₽68.35496131
|1 PAYN to INR
₹73.20490447
|1 PAYN to IDR
Rp13,869.65934857
|1 PAYN to KRW
₩1,174.75254428
|1 PAYN to PHP
₱47.56211989
|1 PAYN to EGP
￡E.42.9099581
|1 PAYN to BRL
R$4.86714154
|1 PAYN to CAD
C$1.17808903
|1 PAYN to BDT
৳104.77253096
|1 PAYN to NGN
₦1,367.11642458
|1 PAYN to UAH
₴35.70383688
|1 PAYN to VES
Bs80.832386
|1 PAYN to PKR
Rs242.42836448
|1 PAYN to KZT
₸439.8485685
|1 PAYN to THB
฿27.92156993
|1 PAYN to TWD
NT$25.78897081
|1 PAYN to AED
د.إ3.15590273
|1 PAYN to CHF
Fr0.70513358
|1 PAYN to HKD
HK$6.73316577
|1 PAYN to MAD
.د.م7.90265561
|1 PAYN to MXN
$16.55344075