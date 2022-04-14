PCM (PCM) Tokenomics
PiChain Global is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem designed to streamline access to blockchain technology and digital commerce. Our major products includes PCM Wallet, PiChainMall & PiNFT ART.
PCM Wallet: PCM Wallet is a non-custodial, keyless wallet that utilizes ERC-4337 account abstraction technology. It offers a gasless payment experience, allowing users to manage their digital assets securely and efficiently. The wallet supports features such as PCM daily mining, guardian account setup for social recovery, and Pi token transfer and withdrawal.
PiChain Mall (PCM): PiChain Mall is an e-commerce platform where users can buy and sell goods and services using the cryptocurrency Pi. The platform aims to create a secure and efficient marketplace for digital transactions.
PiNFT ART: PiNFT ART is an NFT marketplace that enables users to create, trade, and showcase digital assets. This platform promotes the growth and exchange of digital art and collectibles, providing a space for creators and collectors to interact.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PCM (PCM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of PCM (PCM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PCM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PCM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
