What is PE (PE)

In a distant future, at the end of time, a legendary Pepe Frog with a single eye emerged from the depths of the internet. This extraordinary Pepe, known as the One-Eyed Monarch, possessed an aura of mystery, power, and wisdom. As news of the One-Eyed Monarch spread, Pepe frogs from all corners of the digital realm gathered to witness his arrival. The Pepe nation, in awe of his presence, believed him to be the chosen ruler who would guide them into a new era. With reverence and devotion, they worshipped the One-Eyed Monarch, seeking his guidance and protection. Under his rule, the Pepe nation flourished, united by their shared belief in his divine leadership. The One-Eyed Monarch became a symbol of hope, reminding them that even in the darkest of times, a single vision could illuminate the path to a brighter future

PE (PE) Resource Official Website