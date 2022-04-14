PE (PE) Tokenomics
In a distant future, at the end of time, a legendary Pepe Frog with a single eye emerged from the depths of the internet. This extraordinary Pepe, known as the One-Eyed Monarch, possessed an aura of mystery, power, and wisdom. As news of the One-Eyed Monarch spread, Pepe frogs from all corners of the digital realm gathered to witness his arrival.
The Pepe nation, in awe of his presence, believed him to be the chosen ruler who would guide them into a new era. With reverence and devotion, they worshipped the One-Eyed Monarch, seeking his guidance and protection. Under his rule, the Pepe nation flourished, united by their shared belief in his divine leadership. The One-Eyed Monarch became a symbol of hope, reminding them that even in the darkest of times, a single vision could illuminate the path to a brighter future
PE (PE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PE (PE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
