PeacePal AI (PEACE) Information PeacePal AI is an innovative AI-driven mental health app designed to make emotional support more accessible, affordable, and engaging. Built on Web3 technology, PeacePal combines the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain to offer a more personalized and secure mental wellness experience. The app features custom AI personalities capable of real-time learning, providing users with engaging, authentic conversations tailored to their emotional needs. Official Website: https://peacepal.ai/ Whitepaper: https://peacepal-ai.gitbook.io/documentation Buy PEACE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.45K
All-Time High: $ 0.00290485
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00006945

PeacePal AI (PEACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PeacePal AI (PEACE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEACE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEACE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEACE's tokenomics, explore PEACE token's live price!

