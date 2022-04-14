PEAR AI ($PEAR) Tokenomics
PEAR AI ($PEAR) Information
$PEAR is a cryptocurrency project designed to enhance the capabilities of businesses through advanced AI tools. The project focuses on automating various aspects of development and marketing, including code generation, content creation, and customer interactions.Key features of $PEAR include:
Automated Code Generation: Streamlining development workflows to improve efficiency.
Visual and Design Production: Quickly creating visuals and design concepts that foster creativity.
Content Generation: Producing high-quality written content for blogs and marketing campaigns effortlessly.
Customer Engagement: Utilizing AI to enhance customer interactions and improve product descriptions.
With a total supply of 10 million tokens and a tax rate of 5% on transactions, $PEAR aims to leverage AI technology to optimize business operations and decision-making processes, making it a valuable asset in the evolving landscape of digital currencies.
PEAR AI ($PEAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEAR AI ($PEAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PEAR AI ($PEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PEAR AI ($PEAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $PEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $PEAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$PEAR Price Prediction
