$PEPPER is a memecoin project that blends community engagement, gamification, and education to reestablish what memecoins are. For far too long, this bull run has been infested with pump and dump schemes and shady tokenomics.
We believe the best way to change that is through education, not regulation. The Pepper Academy will create a bridge for the knowledge gap that allows bad actors to profit.
We also want to tap back into the fun side of memes, bring back the old spirit. We aim to do this through our own $PEPPER branded games, real community engagement, long term partnerships, etc.
$PEPPER is a memecoin, but more importantly: a brand.
Pepper Meme (PEPPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepper Meme (PEPPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPPER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPPER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
