PEPURAI (PEPURAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PEPURAI (PEPURAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PEPURAI (PEPURAI) Information

Pepurai Token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. It is a community-driven token that combines the love for Japanese culture and art. It is the first token that merges the 'Pepe-mania' phenomenon with Japanese culture as a single meme. The name Pepurai stands for PEPE + Samurai. As a community-driven token, we believe that power and knowledge belong to the believers and those who support their community and the project. The Pepurai community keeps on growing, building, and bringing new ideas every day, and the possibilities are limitless as we say: It only takes one person to mobilize a community and inspire change. Even if you don’t feel like you have it in you, it’s in you. You have to believe in yourself. People will see your vision and passion and follow you.

Official Website:
https://www.pepurai.com/

PEPURAI (PEPURAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEPURAI (PEPURAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.69T
$ 420.69T$ 420.69T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 83.03K
$ 83.03K$ 83.03K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

PEPURAI (PEPURAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PEPURAI (PEPURAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEPURAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEPURAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

PEPURAI Price Prediction

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.