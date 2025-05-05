Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token Price (FPFT)
The live price of Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) today is 0.00120105 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.51K USD. FPFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token price change within the day is +0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.91M USD
During today, the price change of Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0001384329.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0003166654.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token to USD was $ -0.001398667946776352.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001384329
|-11.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003166654
|-26.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001398667946776352
|-53.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. FPFT, Peru National Football Team Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events FPFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription FPFT Token holders will be able to use Peruvian National Football Team Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce FPFT Token can be included in the Peruvian Football Federation's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages FPFT Token holders can interact with the Peru National Football Team on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the Players or Legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests FPFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
|1 FPFT to VND
₫30.79612305
|1 FPFT to AUD
A$0.001849617
|1 FPFT to GBP
￡0.0009007875
|1 FPFT to EUR
€0.001056924
|1 FPFT to USD
$0.00120105
|1 FPFT to MYR
RM0.0050323995
|1 FPFT to TRY
₺0.046312488
|1 FPFT to JPY
¥0.1730592945
|1 FPFT to RUB
₽0.099254772
|1 FPFT to INR
₹0.1013085675
|1 FPFT to IDR
Rp19.689341112
|1 FPFT to KRW
₩1.6520562855
|1 FPFT to PHP
₱0.0665501805
|1 FPFT to EGP
￡E.0.060725088
|1 FPFT to BRL
R$0.006821964
|1 FPFT to CAD
C$0.0016454385
|1 FPFT to BDT
৳0.146407995
|1 FPFT to NGN
₦1.9278413865
|1 FPFT to UAH
₴0.04996368
|1 FPFT to VES
Bs0.1056924
|1 FPFT to PKR
Rs0.338600016
|1 FPFT to KZT
₸0.621975753
|1 FPFT to THB
฿0.0395745975
|1 FPFT to TWD
NT$0.0356111325
|1 FPFT to AED
د.إ0.0044078535
|1 FPFT to CHF
Fr0.000984861
|1 FPFT to HKD
HK$0.0093081375
|1 FPFT to MAD
.د.م0.011121723
|1 FPFT to MXN
$0.0235285695