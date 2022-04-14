Pew Pew (PEW) Tokenomics

Pew Pew (PEW) Information

PEW isn’t your average memecoin. Born from the chaos of 4chan culture and sci-fi vibes, OG meme confirmed by many. PEW PEW is a movement, not just a meme coin. The energy, the drive—it’s all here. And let’s not forget: Elon Musk’s “pew pew” Starlink tweet has set the stage. 🛰⚡️ The connection to meme culture and 4chan’s leetspeak pew pew legacy gives us a unique edge.

Because this is the moment where legends are made. Let’s turn up the heat and take this to the next level.

Official Website:
https://pewpew.meme/

Pew Pew (PEW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pew Pew (PEW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 10.57K
$ 10.57K
Total Supply:
$ 896.75M
$ 896.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 896.75M
$ 896.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 10.57K
$ 10.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Pew Pew (PEW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pew Pew (PEW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PEW's tokenomics, explore PEW token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.