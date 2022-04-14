Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY) Information The Bored $PITTY Kennel Club is an innovative project on the Solana blockchain, blending the power of community-driven engagement with cutting-edge technology. At its core, this 5000-piece NFT collection fosters a strong and inclusive community while offering tangible benefits through its $PITTY token ecosystem. Central to our utility is the PITTbull trading bot, a dynamic tool designed to maximize returns for our holders. This bot leverages advanced algorithms to enhance trading efficiency and profitability, creating passive income opportunities. By combining unique NFTs, a robust community, and groundbreaking trading technology, we aim to revolutionize the Solana ecosystem and offer lasting value to our supporters. Official Website: https://www.boredpitty.com Buy PITTY Now!

Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.66K $ 10.66K $ 10.66K Total Supply: $ 999.82M $ 999.82M $ 999.82M Circulating Supply: $ 999.82M $ 999.82M $ 999.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.66K $ 10.66K $ 10.66K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY) price

Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pitty the Pitbull (PITTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PITTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PITTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PITTY's tokenomics, explore PITTY token's live price!

