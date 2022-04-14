PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) Tokenomics
PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) Information
PlaceWar is a strategic play-to-earn social game universe deployed on multi-chain with highly engaging artillery gameplay that encourages players to create and define the outlook of the in-game world through building, battles and alliance. Inspired by r/place, PlaceWar creates a gamified and open Internet culture metaverse and puts users in control.
PlaceWar consists of two systems: the Battle system and the Pixel system. Players can have a quickstart of battles in the Battle system modes: - PVE - PVP - Guild War. Upon winning a game, the player would receive token rewards, NFT and non-NFT rewards. The Pixel system is the land system of PlaceWar.
The Pixel system has a map of a canvas world named Placedonia which is divided into 90,000 pixel lands which players are able to own as NFTs. Each pixel is a piece of land where players are able to park their tanks, collect randomly generated resources, construct buildings or even choose a color to represent their pixels on Placedonia. The Placedonia allows players to invade other pixels by challenging their defender bots into a tank battle. Successful invaders will loot any unharvested resources and be able to force change the representing color. Through invasion, players are able to create their own paintings and turn them into visual territories. Such a mechanism can bring the in-game guild idea into PlaceWar, which increases the social bonds between players.
Understanding the tokenomics of PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLACE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLACE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
