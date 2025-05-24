Planet Sandbox Price (PSB)
The live price of Planet Sandbox (PSB) today is 0.00340658 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PSB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Planet Sandbox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Planet Sandbox price change within the day is -5.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PSB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PSB price information.
During today, the price change of Planet Sandbox to USD was $ -0.000201499498036575.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Planet Sandbox to USD was $ -0.0007799729.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Planet Sandbox to USD was $ -0.0005210105.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Planet Sandbox to USD was $ +0.001390594280328724.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000201499498036575
|-5.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007799729
|-22.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005210105
|-15.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001390594280328724
|+68.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Planet Sandbox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-5.58%
-12.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Planet Sandbox is a physics-powered NFT sandbox shooting game that allows players to build and own arenas to fight other players in different game modes using their own NFT weapons and accessories. Powered by the $PSB and $PULV tokens, Planet Sandbox has created multiple play-to-earn opportunities within their Metaverse. For example, Sandbox owners can customise their land with limitless building items and design game modes for others to join and play. The land will become a business where players can sell or earn passive income through the shop. The land system provides creators with various possibilities to build on diverse sceneries and landscapes such as Grass, Desert, Mountains, Toxic Wastelands, Arctic, etc. Eventually, the game will include other planetary environments. Aside from the builder tool, there are Multiplayer game modes that allow players to choose their favorite sandbox and compete with others in intense fighting games (such as deathmatch and hunting prop) to earn prizes. The beta version of this game is expected to be released this November. * Empower players: We provide the tools, You can build your own world & rule your game. * PlanetSandbox is developed as a Metaverse, with upcoming features of AR/VR integration. * Multiplatform: The game will first launch in Web version. According to the roadmap, the Mobile/PC platforms will be released next year. * Two tokens: $PSB - main token, governance token, buy/sell nft; $PULV - ingame token, inflationary token, mint/burn.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PSB to VND
₫87.34811778
|1 PSB to AUD
A$0.0052120674
|1 PSB to GBP
￡0.0024868034
|1 PSB to EUR
€0.0029637246
|1 PSB to USD
$0.00340658
|1 PSB to MYR
RM0.0144098334
|1 PSB to TRY
₺0.1324478304
|1 PSB to JPY
¥0.485607979
|1 PSB to RUB
₽0.2707209126
|1 PSB to INR
₹0.2897977606
|1 PSB to IDR
Rp54.9448310174
|1 PSB to KRW
₩4.6537970696
|1 PSB to PHP
₱0.1885201372
|1 PSB to EGP
￡E.0.1699202104
|1 PSB to BRL
R$0.0192131112
|1 PSB to CAD
C$0.0046670146
|1 PSB to BDT
৳0.4150577072
|1 PSB to NGN
₦5.4158490156
|1 PSB to UAH
₴0.1414412016
|1 PSB to VES
Bs0.32021852
|1 PSB to PKR
Rs0.9603830336
|1 PSB to KZT
₸1.74246567
|1 PSB to THB
฿0.1106797842
|1 PSB to TWD
NT$0.1020952026
|1 PSB to AED
د.إ0.0125021486
|1 PSB to CHF
Fr0.0027933956
|1 PSB to HKD
HK$0.0266735214
|1 PSB to MAD
.د.م0.0313064702
|1 PSB to MXN
$0.0655425992