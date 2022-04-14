Player 2 (DEO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Player 2 (DEO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Player 2 (DEO) Information Player 2 allows you to discover Solana through a gamified world. It's where communities and businesses meet, and it's powered by a USDC backed economy. Our ecosystem is a collection of multiple smaller projects and our main token (DEO) is backed by a USDC reserve that keeps growing. Launched DeFi protocol in Mar 2022, launched an NFT collection in Aug 2022, launched token in Jan 2023. Launch new DeFi fund which gives stable yields on SOL and USDC. Transacting throughout our entire Player 2 world. Official Website: https://player2.world/ Whitepaper: https://knowledge.player2.world/deo/deo-litepaper

Player 2 (DEO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Player 2 (DEO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 3.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 248.09K All-Time High: $ 0.279937 All-Time Low: $ 0.0328774 Current Price: $ 0.082696

Player 2 (DEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Player 2 (DEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEO's tokenomics, explore DEO token's live price!

DEO Price Prediction Want to know where DEO might be heading? Our DEO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

