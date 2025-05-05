What is Polly Finance (POLLY)

Polly Finance is a completely community-driven platform where users can create and manage diverse baskets of tokens on Polygon, called nests. Nests have autonomous rebalancing and yield farming in a variety of protocols. POLLY is the governance token for the Polly Finance platform. Holders can use their tokens to vote on proposals to further the ecosystem, including the composition of nests, strategies they will follow and the future direction of the project. POLLY can be earned by participating in the yield farming program, which distributes tokens to users of the platform. In order to create a Nest, you have to burn an amount of Polly. As the burning process is complex, the recipe for nDEFI will automatically buy and burn the right amount for you during the creation process. The amount of Polly to be burned is currently tied to the volume demand of your issuance order, but governance may vote to change this model.

