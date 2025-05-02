PolygonFarm Finance Price (SPADE)
The live price of PolygonFarm Finance (SPADE) today is 0.00783795 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPADE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PolygonFarm Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.39 USD
- PolygonFarm Finance price change within the day is -0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of PolygonFarm Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PolygonFarm Finance to USD was $ +0.0011543568.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PolygonFarm Finance to USD was $ -0.0002589329.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PolygonFarm Finance to USD was $ -0.001878229916204666.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011543568
|+14.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002589329
|-3.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001878229916204666
|-19.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of PolygonFarm Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
-0.34%
-0.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PolygonFarm Finance is a next-generation Stable yield farming protocol on the Polygon Network with lots of unique and creative features which make sure that our SPADE Token stays stable over the long term which will assure stable APR / Earning for all users. SPADE token has very limited supply of Maximum 500,000. Users can Farm on PolygonFarm Finance to earn SPAID token Rewards.
