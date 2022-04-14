Pontoon (TOON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pontoon (TOON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pontoon (TOON) Information One-click liquidity mirroring across ETH, BSC, HECO Chain, xDAI, POLYGON , OPTIMISM with incentivized relayer network and liquidity mining for liquidity providers across the chains. Official Website: https://pontoon.fi/

Pontoon (TOON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pontoon (TOON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 446.70 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 23.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.90K All-Time High: $ 1.28 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Pontoon (TOON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pontoon (TOON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

