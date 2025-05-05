POPFISH Price (POPFISH)
The live price of POPFISH (POPFISH) today is 0.00000136 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.63K USD. POPFISH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key POPFISH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- POPFISH price change within the day is +4.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the POPFISH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POPFISH price information.
During today, the price change of POPFISH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of POPFISH to USD was $ -0.0000005103.
In the past 60 days, the price change of POPFISH to USD was $ -0.0000005984.
In the past 90 days, the price change of POPFISH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000005103
|-37.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000005984
|-44.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of POPFISH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+4.32%
+63.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Popfish is the first meme token of the popcat kind on SUI network. It's a catfish opening its mouth using the same liquify photoshop effect that the original Popcat used. Since SUI is a water themed chain, it is suitable that the Popcat derivative is a fish. We also added following the Popcat token narrative a SUI water themed Popfish minigame tap to pop the fish mouth, which will build into a competitive tap counter game much like the original one.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POPFISH to VND
₫0.0357884
|1 POPFISH to AUD
A$0.0000020944
|1 POPFISH to GBP
￡0.00000102
|1 POPFISH to EUR
€0.0000011968
|1 POPFISH to USD
$0.00000136
|1 POPFISH to MYR
RM0.0000056984
|1 POPFISH to TRY
₺0.0000524416
|1 POPFISH to JPY
¥0.0001960168
|1 POPFISH to RUB
₽0.0001124312
|1 POPFISH to INR
₹0.0001147024
|1 POPFISH to IDR
Rp0.0222950784
|1 POPFISH to KRW
₩0.0018758616
|1 POPFISH to PHP
₱0.0000753576
|1 POPFISH to EGP
￡E.0.0000687616
|1 POPFISH to BRL
R$0.0000077248
|1 POPFISH to CAD
C$0.0000018632
|1 POPFISH to BDT
৳0.000165784
|1 POPFISH to NGN
₦0.0021829768
|1 POPFISH to UAH
₴0.000056576
|1 POPFISH to VES
Bs0.00011968
|1 POPFISH to PKR
Rs0.0003834112
|1 POPFISH to KZT
₸0.0007042896
|1 POPFISH to THB
฿0.0000447984
|1 POPFISH to TWD
NT$0.000040392
|1 POPFISH to AED
د.إ0.0000049912
|1 POPFISH to CHF
Fr0.0000011152
|1 POPFISH to HKD
HK$0.00001054
|1 POPFISH to MAD
.د.م0.0000125936
|1 POPFISH to MXN
$0.0000266424