Popsmile (POPSMILE) Information "$POPSMILE is pioneering as the first crypto to merge with extreme sports on a global level, bringing a new dynamic to branded meme coins. The Smile Pops isn’t just a token; it’s a cultural movement, pushing boundaries by blending lifestyle, sport, and digital innovation like never before. This isn’t just a meme coin; it’s a catalyst for worldwide change in the world of crypto and extreme sports." Official Website: https://popsmilesolana.com/ Buy POPSMILE Now!

Popsmile (POPSMILE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Popsmile (POPSMILE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.12K $ 42.12K $ 42.12K Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.12K $ 42.12K $ 42.12K All-Time High: $ 0.00201902 $ 0.00201902 $ 0.00201902 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Popsmile (POPSMILE) price

Popsmile (POPSMILE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Popsmile (POPSMILE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POPSMILE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POPSMILE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POPSMILE's tokenomics, explore POPSMILE token's live price!

