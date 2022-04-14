Pou On Sui (POU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pou On Sui (POU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pou On Sui (POU) Information Pou is the newest meme coin on the Sui blockchain, blending nostalgia and innovation. Inspired by the beloved virtual pet, Pou brings a fun, community-focused vibe to crypto. Leveraging Sui's speed and scalability, Pou offers fast, low-cost transactions and a deflationary token model. Whether you're here for the laughs or the potential, Pou is ready to make waves in the meme coin space. Join the Pou movement today! Official Website: https://pouonsui.com/ Buy POU Now!

Pou On Sui (POU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pou On Sui (POU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.51K $ 8.51K $ 8.51K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.51K $ 8.51K $ 8.51K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Pou On Sui (POU) price

Pou On Sui (POU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pou On Sui (POU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POU's tokenomics, explore POU token's live price!

POU Price Prediction Want to know where POU might be heading? Our POU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See POU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!