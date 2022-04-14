Discover key insights into Pre (PRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pre (PRE) Information

Pre is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token on the Solana Chain. It is a decentralized Meme Token.

Pre is a community-driven project that aims to create a fun and engaging ecosystem for meme lovers. Here's what you need to know.

Investors can confidently participate in this revolutionary project knowing the liquidity has been burned, and ownership is renounced. preventing the chances of a rug pull.

Unlike projects heavily dedicated to Farming, Liquidity Pool, we aim to avoid messy price fluctuations as much as possible.