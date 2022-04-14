President Red (PRESI) Tokenomics
President Red $PRESI is the groundbreaking crypto token launched by the dynamic artist Sexy Red on the Solana blockchain. Offering fans exclusive access to early music releases, special events, and unique merchandise, $PRESI merges music and decentralized finance in a revolutionary way. Join the $PRESI community and be part of an exciting new era in entertainment.
President Red (PRESI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of President Red (PRESI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRESI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRESI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
